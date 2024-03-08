Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Miller Industries Trading Up 10.7 %

NYSE MLR opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Miller Industries has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on Miller Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 202,359.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,704 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 654.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 26.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.