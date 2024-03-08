Michael Hill International Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MHJ)

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
Michael Hill International Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Michael Hill International news, insider Daniel Bracken 1,123,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Michael Hill International
Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.
