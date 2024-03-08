Michael D. Deshazer Sells 14,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.