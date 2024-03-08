MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director James G. Berbee Buys 458 Shares

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

