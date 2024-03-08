Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Receives Neutral Rating from Sidoti

Sidoti reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

