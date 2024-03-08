Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Announces Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.50 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,224. The stock has a market cap of $499.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.91. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

