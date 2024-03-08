Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) CEO Sells $353,500.98 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 17,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $353,500.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,300 shares in the company, valued at $15,079,911. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $896.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. Metallus Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

About Metallus

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

