Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) CAO Sells $346,347.99 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 17,257 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $346,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,842.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Metallus Stock Performance
NYSE:MTUS opened at $20.43 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $896.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.
Metallus Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metallus
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.