Metal (MTL) Price Hits $2.72 on Major Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Metal has a market capitalization of $181.00 million and approximately $84.80 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

