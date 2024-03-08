Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Metagenomi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of MGX stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

