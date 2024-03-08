Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $75.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 59,813 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 274,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 178,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.