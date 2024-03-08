MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 0.92. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

