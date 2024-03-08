Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,844 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after buying an additional 458,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $181.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average of $165.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

