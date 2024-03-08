Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,109 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

