Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 107,170 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

