Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $106.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.29.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

