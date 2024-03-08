Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

