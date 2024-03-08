Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $334.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $339.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

