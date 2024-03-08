Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

