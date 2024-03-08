Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 12,407 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

