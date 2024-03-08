Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.
Medtronic has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.
View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.