Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Medtronic has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

