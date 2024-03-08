MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of MDXH opened at $3.08 on Thursday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $17,906,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

