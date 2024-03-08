McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

