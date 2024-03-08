McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.