Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

