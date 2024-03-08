Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 13,261 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,726.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,038,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,812.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Jay Remley sold 13,748 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,770.96.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 423,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 20.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 49.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

