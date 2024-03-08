MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $91.48 on Monday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 238,874 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in MasTec by 891.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MasTec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

