MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

MTZ opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

