Masaru Matsuda Sells 3,760 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ARQT stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on ARQT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.