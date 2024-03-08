Masaru Matsuda Sells 3,760 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

