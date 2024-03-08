Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.49. 17,886,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,434,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of -121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.