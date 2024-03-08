Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $85.09 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.91, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

