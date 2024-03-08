Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to Buy at Summit Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of MRVL opened at $85.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of -130.91, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

