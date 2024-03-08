Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.220–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.0 million-$105.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.2 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Markforged in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.71. 118,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 100.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Markforged by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Markforged by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Markforged by 2,796.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

