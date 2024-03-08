Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a negative net margin of 100.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Markforged updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.190 EPS.

Markforged Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 118,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $141.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Markforged has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Get Markforged alerts:

Institutional Trading of Markforged

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Markforged by 18.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Markforged by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Markforged by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Markforged by 73.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Markforged by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.45 target price on shares of Markforged in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Markforged

About Markforged

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.