MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) & Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Critical Analysis

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34% Fastly -26.30% -16.02% -9.33%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million 1.27 $17.99 million $0.22 9.00 Fastly $505.99 million 3.58 -$133.09 million ($1.04) -12.98

This table compares MarketWise and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Fastly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MarketWise and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fastly 0 5 1 1 2.43

MarketWise presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $20.56, suggesting a potential upside of 52.31%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Fastly.

Summary

MarketWise beats Fastly on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. The company offers network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability features, fanout, domainr, privacy, and modern protocols and performance services; and video/ streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, video on demand, and media shield. It also provides security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot management, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; load balancing; image optimization; transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and certainly; and origin connect. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online education, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

