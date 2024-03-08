Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
MRIN opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
