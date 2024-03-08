Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

MRIN opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.