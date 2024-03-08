Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Raised to $30.00 at Chardan Capital

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MARA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MARA opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.