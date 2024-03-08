Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 154.2% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MARA opened at $21.80 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

