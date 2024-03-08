Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.47.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on MARA
Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Price Performance
Shares of MARA opened at $21.80 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 5.39.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Digital
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.