MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of MakeMyTrip worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,983,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,274,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMYT. Macquarie cut MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.52 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

