Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

Get Magnite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.27. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. Equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.