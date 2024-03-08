LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.72% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

LXP stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.80.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

