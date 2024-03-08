Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.