Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

