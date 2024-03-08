Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.79.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

LOW stock opened at $241.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $245.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average is $214.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.