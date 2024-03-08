Lone Pine Capital LLC Takes $407.37 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,113,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,367,000. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 63,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $437,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,982 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,000 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

