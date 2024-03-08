LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova
LivaNova Stock Performance
LIVN stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.56 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
