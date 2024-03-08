Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,978 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 1,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,251. The firm has a market cap of $553.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.34. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

