Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

PHB stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

