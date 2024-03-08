Lido Advisors LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,229,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $365.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $367.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

