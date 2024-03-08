Lido Advisors LLC Sells 5,899 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.51% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of QPFF opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

